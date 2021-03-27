Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,669,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,741. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

