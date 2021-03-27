Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

