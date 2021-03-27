Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,063 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.23% of Huazhu Group worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

