Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 369.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892,619 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.35% of Huazhu Group worth $51,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 2,764,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

