Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $14.57

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $13.75. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 87 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

