Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:HNP opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

