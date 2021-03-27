Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the February 28th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
NYSE:HNP opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.
About Huaneng Power International
Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
