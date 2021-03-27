Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,208 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $27,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 467,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $195.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $196.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

