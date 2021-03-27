Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $45,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. 2,746,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

