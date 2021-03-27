Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 14,103 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $33,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 2,333,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,098. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

