Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Western Digital worth $28,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $121,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $67,972,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $67.28. 3,521,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

