Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217,724 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $37,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,918,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,635,000 after buying an additional 203,433 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,282,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

AIG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,287. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

