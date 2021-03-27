Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 10,130 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $31,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $586.44. 276,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.00 and a 1 year high of $626.00. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.