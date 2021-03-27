Homeco Daily Needs REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HDN)

Homeco Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Sunday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

About Homeco Daily Needs REIT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Homeco Daily Needs REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeco Daily Needs REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.