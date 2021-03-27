HN Saltoro Capital LP Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.85. 540,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,602. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.44 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

