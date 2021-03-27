HN Saltoro Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVNC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $28.03. 677,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,597. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

