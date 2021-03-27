HN Saltoro Capital LP Invests $651,000 in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVI traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 209,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,369. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $386.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at $3,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,169 shares of company stock valued at $319,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

