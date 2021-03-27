HN Saltoro Capital LP Buys Shares of 27,000 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 183.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,241 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,292,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,998. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

