HN Saltoro Capital LP Acquires Shares of 45,000 Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 2,495,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,338. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush downgraded Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

