HN Saltoro Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,000 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,365,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. 4,384,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,655. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,408,415 shares of company stock worth $285,071,315. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Lyft in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.