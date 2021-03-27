Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 182,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:HI opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

