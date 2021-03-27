Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 452,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on HIW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

