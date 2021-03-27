HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $80,000 in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

MEIP opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.