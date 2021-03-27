Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.10 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $6.95 or 0.00012435 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $32.67 million and $2.10 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00238711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.80 or 0.00852901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00074153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00030255 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

