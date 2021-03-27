Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Helium One Global (LON:HE1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

Helium One Global has a 1 year low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12).

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

