Helen of Troy’s (HELE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $247.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HELE. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.40.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.03. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $121.72 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

