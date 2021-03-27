HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $92.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.64.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock worth $18,602,792. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.