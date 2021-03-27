Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.95.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $213.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.05, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

