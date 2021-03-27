Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 37.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $70.97 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

