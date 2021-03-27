Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 350 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.96. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $121.15 and a one year high of $194.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.