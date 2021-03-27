Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,165 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NTAP stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

