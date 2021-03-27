Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 125 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $1,783,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $202.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $202.31. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.