Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $224,000 Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,915,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

