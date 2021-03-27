Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $163,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alleghany by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:Y opened at $640.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.47. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $434.53 and a 1 year high of $663.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

