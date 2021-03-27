Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

OR stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

