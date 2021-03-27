Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Health and Happiness has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $4.22.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile
