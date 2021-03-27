Headinvest LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS REGL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.