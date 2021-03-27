Headinvest LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

MDLZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.