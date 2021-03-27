Headinvest LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.36 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

