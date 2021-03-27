Headinvest LLC Buys Shares of 2,920 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

TMUS stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.