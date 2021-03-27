Head to Head Review: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 10 1 3.09 Host Hotels & Resorts 3 9 7 0 2.21

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus price target of $45.21, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $14.56, suggesting a potential downside of 15.33%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Host Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 8.53 $390.88 million $3.44 12.28 Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion 2.22 $920.00 million $1.78 9.66

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.46% 21.46% 5.20% Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.55% -4.61%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

