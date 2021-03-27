HC Wainwright Raises ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $54.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $563,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,187 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.