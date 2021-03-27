HC Wainwright Increases Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $22.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.67. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

