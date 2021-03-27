Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,213,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 319,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several analysts have commented on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

