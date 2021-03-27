Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.88

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.88 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 34.19 ($0.45). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 32.94 ($0.43), with a volume of 20,290,491 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.07%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

