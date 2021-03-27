GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 6,578.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,017,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE opened at $0.02 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

