GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 6,578.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,017,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPE opened at $0.02 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
