Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guild from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Guild has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

