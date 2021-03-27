Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

YUM stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

