Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

