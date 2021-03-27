Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.