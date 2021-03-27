Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 13,510 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,458,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

